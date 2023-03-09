Modi tallest leader of country, any party entering NE will have to support him: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday asserted that all parties contesting polls in the northeast must understand that they will have to eventually support the BJP.

Talking to reporters here, Sarma also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the "tallest leader" of the country, and everyone favours him in the region.

Asked about the JD(U) and NCP extending support to the NDPP-BJP in Nagaland, he said, ''All parties before entering the northeast must understand that water will flow into the ocean. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the tallest leader, everyone favours him,'' the NEDA convenor added.

Sarma, however, declined comment when asked if the Nagaland development signalled JD(U) supremo and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's return to BJP-led NDA.

''I have not researched much on him. But with Nitish Kumar, you can't guarantee anything,'' the BJP leader quipped.

Sarma also expressed his gratitude to Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda for attending the oath-taking ceremonies of Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura.

"The focus is not on 2024 (when Lok Sabha elections are due). The focus is on nation building. Northeast is an important part of the nation and hence, the focus here," he maintained.

On Union Home minister Amit Shah's meeting with Tipra Motha delegation on Wednesday, Sarma said no "political meaning" should be attached to it.

"There was nothing political about the meeting with Tipra Motha. I was present there. It should also be noted that Amit Shah ji had met few other tribal leaders before the meeting with Tipra Motha representatives," he said.

Shah on Wednesday held discussions with Tipra Motha delegation led by the party's supremo Pradyot Kishore Debbarma, on issues raised by the indigenous tribes of Tripura.

Sarma said Shah's focus on the issues raised by the Tipra Motha delegation was in line with his resolve to find solutions for all longstanding problems of the Northeastern region, be it border conflicts or tribal matters.

Taking a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's recent UK tour, Sarma claimed that Gandhi's made the statements abroad because ''nobody in India listens to him''.

''Rahul Gandhi knows that nobody will listen to him in India. Hence, he collected a bunch of anti-India people in London and spoke before them.

''For the first time, Gandhi showed some intelligence by delivering speeches outside India. We have to give him credit for that,'' the Assam CM added.

