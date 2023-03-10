Kremlin worried about 'provocations' amid Georgia protests
10-03-2023
The Kremlin said on Friday it sees risks of possible "provocations" in South Ossetia and Abkhazia, two Russian-backed breakaway regions of Georgia, after days of protests in Georgia over a "foreign agents" bill.
Georgia's parliament on Friday dropped plans for the legislation, which had triggered three consecutive days of massive street protests in the capital Tbilisi.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that Moscow was watching the situation "with concern".
