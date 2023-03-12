Ambaji temple 'prasad' row: Gujarat Cong chief accuses supporters of BJP of changing 'tradition' for money

Amid controversy over replacing a traditional 'prasad' offering at the famous Ambaji temple in Banaskantha district of Gujarat with 'chikki', state Congress chief Jagdish Thakor on Sunday offered ''mohanthal'' sweet at a temple here and alleged an attempt was being made to tamper with the tradition by supporters of ruling BJP to make money.

Claiming the 'mohanthal,' (a sweet made from gram flour, ghee and sugar) has been a traditional offering at the Ambaji temple since time immemorial, Thakor said a state-wide agitation will be launched if 'mohanthal' is not reintroduced. Meanwhile, defending the move to replace 'mohanthal' with 'chikki' (sweet made from groundnut and jaggery), Gujarat minister and government spokesperson Rushikesh Patel said 'chikki' comes with a longer shelf life and it could also be bought online by devotees living far away.

On Friday, Congress MLAs were expelled from the Gujarat Assembly after they demanded a discussion on the change in the 'prasad' being distributed at the Ambaji temple, and protested in the House.

''The 'mohanthal' prasad has been associated with traditions and faith for years. It is a part of the traditions at the Ambaji temple since the time of ancient kingdoms. But it has been replaced with 'chikki' by supporters of BJP to make money at the cost of the tradition,'' Thakor alleged while speaking to reporters.

He said instead of resolving the issue which is central to the faith of lakhs of devotees, the BJP government was ''threatening'' that 'mohanthal' will not be brought back as an offering.

Talking to reporters in Gandhinagar on Saturday, minister Patel had said the 'chikki' being used as prasad at the temple is made from special nuts and care is taken for its quality. ''The chikki is made from special sweets and groundnuts and can be stored for months, bought online, and preserved for a long time. It is long-lasting, even devotees settled abroad can buy it online because of its long shelf life,'' he said.

