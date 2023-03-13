Left Menu

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-03-2023 16:56 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 16:56 IST
Congress first list of candidates for K'taka polls likely on March 17
Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Monday said the first list of party's candidates for the Karnataka Assembly polls, is most likely to be announced on March 17.

The former Chief Minister said, winnability is the major criteria for the ticket distribution to the Assembly polls, likely by May.

''The first list (of candidates) will most likely be out on March 17, because there is a meeting of the (party's) central election committee that day and the first list may get finalised,'' Siddaramaiah said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, ''Winnability is the criteria and we will give tickets to those, whom our reports favour.'' State Congress President D K Shivakumar had recently said that the screening committee of the party has reviewed all the applications of the aspirants, and the opinion of the screening committee will be sent to the central election committee of the AICC for the final review.

The Congress has set a target of winning at least 150 seats in the 224-member Assembly, to come to power in Karnataka, with a clear majority.

While, JD(S) has already announced the first list of 93 candidates for Assembly polls, BJP and Congress are yet to announce their list.

