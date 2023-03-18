Turkey to restore ties with Egypt to ambassador level "as soon as possible" -minister

Turkey will upgrade its diplomatic relations with Egypt to ambassador level "as soon as possible", Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Saturday during a visit to Cairo.

"I'm very glad that we are taking concrete steps for normalising relations with Egypt... We will do our best not to rupture our ties again in future," Cavusoglu told a joint news conference with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry.

