Left Menu

Indian Youth Congress workers protest outside Nadda's residence in Delhi over his remarks against Rahul Gandhi

The protesters were later detained by Delhi Police.

ANI | Updated: 18-03-2023 18:00 IST | Created: 18-03-2023 18:00 IST
Indian Youth Congress workers protest outside Nadda's residence in Delhi over his remarks against Rahul Gandhi
Visual from the protest site. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Youth Congress activists on Saturday protested outside Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda's residence over his remarks against Rahul Gandhi and Congress. The protesters were later detained by Delhi Police.

Notably, JP Nadda on Friday hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for stating in London that "Indian Democracy is under attack." While addressing a lecture at Cambridge University in London recently, Gandhi had said, "Everybody knows and it's been in the news a lot that Indian democracy is under pressure and under attack. I am an Opposition leader in India, we are navigating that (Opposition) space." Nadda said that democracy is not in danger but Congress is in danger.

"The actions of Congress and Rahul Gandhi are highly condemnable. Congress only knows to divide people. It's not democracy that is in danger but your party," Nadda said while addressing a public rally in the Chitradurga district of poll-bound Karnataka. He further said that Rahul raised questions in a foreign land because people have "ignored" his party here in the country.

"Since all are ignoring Congress in India, Rahul Gandhi went abroad and raised questions about our democracy," he added. "Rahul Gandhi is speaking against India abroad. He must remember his grandmother Indira Gandhi brought Emergency," Nadda said.

Nadda said, "Congress criticised the digitisation of India, claiming it is not possible in India. However, 40 per cent of digital transaction in the world is taking place in India today. Congress promoted politics of corruption, commission, criminalization and dynastic rule. However, PM Modi began the politics of 'Report Card'." "The politics, Congress formulated was that of corruption, commission, criminalisation and dynastic rule. But PM Modi started a 'report card' politics where whatever is said is fulfilled. He formulated a responsible and strong government," he added.

He further accused the Wayanad MP of "insulting" India abroad while the whole world is praising the country. "Congress' language has become so bad that they said 'Modi teri kabar khudegi' but people say that 'Modi tera kamal khilega'. When the whole world is praising India and saying that its economy is growing, Rahul Gandhi is insulting our nation abroad," BJP chief JP Nadda said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PwC India Launches Cloud Technology Development Programme in Five Campuses to Boost Digital-First Skills

PwC India Launches Cloud Technology Development Programme in Five Campuses t...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Vaccine-derived poliovirus detected in Burundi, Congo; Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene therapy approval path and more

Health News Roundup: Vaccine-derived poliovirus detected in Burundi, Congo; ...

 Global
3
Clove Dental reaffirms its commitment to oral health as it celebrates its 12th Anniversary

Clove Dental reaffirms its commitment to oral health as it celebrates its 12...

 India
4
How three points of El Clasico will define La Liga title race

How three points of El Clasico will define La Liga title race

 Spain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity

The Battle of the Chatbots: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023