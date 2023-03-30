Prez Droupadi Murmu greets people on Rajasthan Day

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday greeted people on Rajasthan Day and said residents of the state will create a golden future besides making invaluable contribution in the development of the country.

Rajasthan came into existence on this day in 1949.

''My greetings to all the countrymen, especially the people of the state, on Rajasthan Day. Culture, hospitality, bravery, enterprise and tourist places are the identity of Rajasthan. It is my belief that on the strength of such characteristics, the residents of the state will create a golden future and make invaluable contribution in the development of the country,'' Murmu tweeted in Hindi.

