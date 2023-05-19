Madhya Pradesh BJP organises state working committee meeting in view of assembly polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday organised a state working committee meeting in view of the Madhya Pradesh assembly polls to be held later this year and a special campaign to be launched in the state on nine years completion of PM Modi government. According to reports, the meeting is being held in four different sessions at BJP headquarters in the state capital Bhopal. All the prominent BJP leaders and office bearers reached to attend the meeting.

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said, "There is a meeting of the State Working Committee of BJP and it is held after every three months. This year the Modi government is successfully completing nine years. On this occasion the party is planning a one month campaign in the state and plans for the same will be discussed in the meeting." Apart from this, the state assembly elections are also round the corner so discussions will be held regarding its preparation as well, Tomar added.

When asked about the Congress had announced to give monthly aid of Rs 1500 to women and LPG cylinder at Rs 500 to each household in the state, Tomar said, "Congress does the politics of lies. They made promises in the last assembly elections and got a chance to run the government for 15 months, what happened to those promises? First, Congress should answer on those promises." On the other hand, state BJP president V D Sharma said, "Today, the state working committee meeting is being organised and in this working committee, heads of all our fronts, all the MPs, MLAs, mayors, district panchayat presidents participate in the meeting."

A special campaign will be launched from May 30 to June 30 on the successfully completing nine years of Modi government in the state and its strategy will be discussed in the meeting, Sharma added. State in charge Murlidhar Rao, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, BJP State President VD Sharma, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, National General Secretary of BJP, Tarun Chugh and Kailash Vijayvargiya, State Organization General Secretary of BJP Hitanand Sharma, BJP MLAs, MPs and other officials attended the meeting. (ANI)

