India PM Modi held talks with Ukraine's Zelenskiy -Indian PM Office's Twitter
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Saturday, according to a tweet posted on Modi's office's official Twitter account.
The two leaders were in Japan during a summit of the G7 group of big developed economies.
