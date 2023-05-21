Left Menu

TN BJP submits memorandum to Governor seeking removal of Electricity Minister from DMK cabinet

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 21-05-2023 21:46 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 21:46 IST
The women's wing of Bharatiya Janata Party in Tamil Nadu presented two memorandums to Governor R N Ravi pressing for various demands including removal of a minister from the ruling DMK cabinet, party state chief K Annamalai said on Sunday.

Annamalai along with party leader Nainar Nagendran along with members of the women's wing presented the memorandum to Ravi at the Raj Bhavan here.

Annamalai explained that the BJP submitted two memorandums to Ravi demanding the usage of toddy instead of liquors and continuation of Senthil Balaji as Minister from the DMK cabinet is 'untenable'.

''Today the women's wing presented two memorandums to the Governor. One is about the people who died after consuming illicit liquor in Tamil Nadu and how can we promote usage of toddy instead of liquors and second, the Minister Senthil Balaji continuing in DMK's cabinet is untenable,'' Annamalai told reporters.

Elaborating, he said nearly 2.50 lakh litres of illicit liquor were seized by the police while 1,558 people involved in this were arrested after the recent deaths due to sale of illicit liquor reported in Villupuram and Madurantakam.

''We have informed the Governor about the functioning of TASMAC retail outlets in the state and have submitted a plan on the use of toddy instead of liquor and how it can augment the revenue generated from liquor shops,'' he said.

He said he would be coming out with a statement on the issue in the next 15 days.

In the second memorandum presented to Ravi, he said it seeks the removal of Electricity, prohibition and excise minister V Senthil Balaji from the DMK cabinet over his alleged involvement in the cash for job scam during the AIADMK regime.

''The Governor should recommend the Chief Minister M K Stalin to relieve him (Senthil Balaji) from his post,'' he said.

Maintaining that the police does not operate independently under DMK rule, he said, one cannot expect a ''fair probe'' on this subject as the department comes under the Chief Minister's portfolios and the hands of the police have been tied.

