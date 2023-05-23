MK Stalin leaves for Singapore, Japan tour to attract investment in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin embarked on a Singapore and Japan tour, aiming to attract investors towards the state ahead of the Global Investors Summit in Chennai next year. The Global Investors Summit is slated to take place in the state capital, Chennai in January 2024.

"I am going to Singapore and Japan. Industry Minister and some government officials are coming with me. The main goal of this trip is to invite investors ahead of Global Investors Meet which is scheduled for January 2024 at Chennai," Stalin said in a statement. He added, "Last year we went to Dubai and got investments of 6100 crores which created employment opportunities for 15,100 persons. We also signed MoU with six firms".

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister along with Industry Minister T R B Raja and top bureaucrats left for Singapore and Japan on as nine-day trip to invite investors to Tamil Nadu. CM MK Stalin's crew would reach Singapore this evening and will be there for two days meeting various investors. According to the DIPR release, "On 23 May, CM MK Stalin to meet Singapore Transport and Trade Minister Eshwaran, Home and Law Minister K Shanmugam. Moreover, MK Stalin also scheduled to meet investors of Singapore's top firms like Temasek, Sembcorp and Capital Land Investment. He is also to participate in the Global Investors Meeting in which MoU would be signed between Guidance Tamil Nadu, SIPCOT, Fame TN, TANSIM and TNSDC and Singapore University of Technology and Design SIPO, SICCI. Stalin is also take part in the Singapore Tamilians cultural event."

MK Stalin after completing his Singapore trip, is likely to leave for Japan on May 24 where he is scheduled to meet top industrialists and invite investors for Chennai Global Industrialist Meet. On the Japan trip, various MoUs are also expected to be signed and Stalin's crew also will visit Osaka to meet investors. The Tamil Nadu CM said that investments worth Rs 2,95,339 crores have been attracted with investments with 226 firms in the last two years.

"Since DMK formed government in the state. In the last two years, MoU has been signed with 226 firms and investments of around Rs 2, 95, 339 crores have been attracted. If the implementation is fully completed 4, 12, 565 more employment opportunities would be created," the Chief Minister said. Stalin added, "Based on this now we are going to Singapore and Japan to attract more investments. On this trip, we will meet hundreds of companies and then only we will get to know how many investments we are about get via this trip. Some MoUs are also to be signed with firms during this trip".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)