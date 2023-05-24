Left Menu

President Murmu to embark on three-day Jharkhand visit from today

President Droupadi Murmu will embark on a three-day visit to Jharkhand from Wednesday.

ANI | Updated: 24-05-2023 07:55 IST | Created: 24-05-2023 07:55 IST
President Murmu to embark on three-day Jharkhand visit from today
President Droupadi Murmu (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu will embark on a three-day visit to Jharkhand from Wednesday. During her tour, President Murmu will visit Ranchi and Kunti districts of Jharkhand.

According to President's Secretariat, the President will inaugurate the new building of the Jharkhand High Court at Ranchi on Wednesday. President Murmu will attend a Women's Conference organized by the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs at Khunti on May 25.

On the same day, she will attend the 2nd convocation of the Indian Institute of Information Technology, at Namkum, Ranchi. On Thursday evening, Murmu will attend a civic reception hosted in her honour by the Government of Jharkhand at Raj Bhavan, Ranchi, as stated by the President's Secretariat. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX to launch Arabsat's BADR-8 telecommunications satellite to orbit today

SpaceX to launch Arabsat's BADR-8 telecommunications satellite to orbit toda...

 Global
2
Small queues, confusion over rules at some as Rs 2000 note exchange window opens

Small queues, confusion over rules at some as Rs 2000 note exchange window o...

 India
3
Coercion is China's modus operandi, whether in domestic cotton fields or economically abroad

Coercion is China's modus operandi, whether in domestic cotton fields or eco...

 Global
4
Business briefs

Business briefs

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Science Fiction: MRI Scans and AI Revolutionize Mind Reading

Family Fun in Saudi Arabia: Discover the Perfect Destinations for an Unforgettable Trip

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023