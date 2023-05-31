Delhi govt provides honorarium of Rs 1 cr to family of Corona warrior
The Delhi government on Tuesday provided an honorarium of Rs 1 crore to the family of a nurse who lost her life to COVID-19 while serving as a frontline warrior during the pandemic.Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj met with the family of Gayatri Sharma, who had been serving as a nurse ANM at GTB Hospital since 1998 and was due to retire in January 2024.She was posted on duty at Ghazipur Health Centre during the COVID-19 pandemic.Bharadwaj said, Throughout her many years of service in the health department, she remained dedicated to serving the people.
The Delhi government on Tuesday provided an honorarium of Rs 1 crore to the family of a nurse who lost her life to COVID-19 while serving as a frontline warrior during the pandemic.
Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj met with the family of Gayatri Sharma, who had been serving as a nurse (ANM) at GTB Hospital since 1998 and was due to retire in January 2024.
She was posted on duty at Ghazipur Health Centre during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bharadwaj said, ''Throughout her many years of service in the health department, she remained dedicated to serving the people. While the value of her life cannot be measured, this honorarium is a tribute from the Kejriwal government to the sacrifices made by the Corona warriors.'' Gayatri Sharma is survived by her husband, Yajnadatt Sharma, and a son and a daughter. Daughter Megha is pursuing post-graduation, while son Gautam is studying at Hindu College, according to an official statement issued by the health department.
