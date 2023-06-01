Left Menu

India, China relationship is going to be 'tough', says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has asserted that India cannot be pushed around by China as he underlined that the relationship between the two neighbours is going to be tough and not an easy one.Gandhi, who is in the US for a three-city US tour, made the remarks on Wednesday night in response to a question from Indian students at the Stanford University Campus in California.How do you see the India-China relationship evolving in the next 5-10 years he was asked.Gandhi replied, Its tough right now.

PTI | Stanford | Updated: 01-06-2023 08:40 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 08:40 IST
India, China relationship is going to be 'tough', says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has asserted that India cannot be pushed around by China as he underlined that the relationship between the two neighbours is going to be ''tough'' and not an easy one.

Gandhi, who is in the US for a three-city US tour, made the remarks on Wednesday night in response to a question from Indian students at the Stanford University Campus in California.

''How do you see the India-China relationship evolving in the next 5-10 years?" he was asked.

Gandhi replied, ''It's tough right now. I mean, they've occupied some of our territory. It's rough. It's not too easy (a relationship).'' ''India cannot be pushed around. That something is not going to happen," Gandhi said.

India and China are also locked in a lingering border standoff in eastern Ladakh for three years.

The bilateral relationship came under severe strain following the deadly clash in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh in June 2020.

India has maintained that the bilateral relationship cannot be normal unless there is peace in the border area.

During his interaction at Stanford University, Gandhi supported New Delhi's policy of having its relationship with Russia in the context of the Ukrainian war, despite the pressure it feels from the West.

''We have a relationship with Russia, we have certain dependencies on Russia. So, I would have a similar stance as the Government of India," Gandhi said in response to a question when asked does he supports India's neutral stance on Russia.

At the end of the day, India has to look for its own interest. India, he said, is a big enough country whereby it generally will have relationships with other countries.

It's not so small and dependent that it will have a relationship with one and nobody else, he added.

''We will always have these types of relationships. We will have better relationships with some people, evolving relationships with other people. So that balance is there," the former Congress president said.

Supporting a strong relationship between India and the United States, Gandhi underscored the importance of manufacturing and both countries collaborating in emerging fields like data and artificial intelligence. Simply focusing on the security and defence aspect of this bilateral relationship is not enough he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care for patients: Kamineni of Apollo Hospitals

Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care ...

 India
4
SpaceX launches new batch of Starlink satellites to orbit

SpaceX launches new batch of Starlink satellites to orbit

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Navigating the Future: The Latest in GPS Technology

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023