Left Menu

BJP workers to visit Rajasthan villages under campaign to mark completion of 9 yrs of Modi govt

One cluster comprises four Lok Sabha seats.Two senior BJP leaders will remain on an eight-day visit to the clusters, Joshi said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 02-06-2023 21:26 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 21:26 IST
BJP workers to visit Rajasthan villages under campaign to mark completion of 9 yrs of Modi govt
  • Country:
  • India

To mark the completion of nine years of the Modi government at the Centre, the BJP workers will visit villages in Rajasthan with the message of service, good governance and welfare of the poor, party state president said on Friday.

The party has planned a month-long 'Maha Jansampark Abhiyan' under which clusters of Lok Sabha constituencies have been formed, CP Joshi said. One cluster comprises four Lok Sabha seats.

Two senior BJP leaders will remain on an eight-day visit to the clusters, Joshi said. Apart from this, dialogues with various groups, including the beneficiaries of Central government schemes, businessmen and intellectuals, will be held.

He said on the occasion of World Yoga Day on June 23, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will communicate with the people of the country, adding that on June 25, after the 'Mann Ki Baat' program, a seminar on the 1975 Emergency will be organised.

Targeting the Ashok Gehlot-led state government, Joshi said the Congress leader has only made announcements and carried out no development work in the state. He alleged that the Congress-led state government has only rebranded the schemes introduced by the Central government and presented them as its own.

Petrol and diesel are the costliest in Rajasthan but the chief minister has not taken any steps to give relief to the people, the BJP leader further alleged.

''After looting the public for four and a half years, when Gehlot remembered the public, he set up inflation relief camps,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony, recovers quickly

Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony, recovers quickly

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse of confidential info; AstraZeneca to stop developing Crohn's disease drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse...

 Global
4
FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023