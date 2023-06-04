Left Menu

Other members of the non-BJP grouping will also be reached out, the sources said.Gandhi is currently in the US.JDU leader and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has taken a lead in speaking to several regional satraps besides the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, and the Left to forge unity among oppositions ranks to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Updated: 04-06-2023 21:45 IST
Opposition parties' meet in Patna likely to be postponed
A meeting of opposition parties, scheduled to be held in Patna on June 12, is likely to be postponed, sources said on Sunday.

With Congress leader Rahul Gandhi unavailable for the meeting, there is a view to hold the deliberations at a later date in consultation with the main opposition party so that he could also participate. Other members of the non-BJP grouping will also be reached out, the sources said.

Gandhi is currently in the US.

JD(U) leader and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has taken a lead in speaking to several regional satraps besides the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, and the Left to forge unity among opposition's ranks to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. He has held separate meetings with leaders of many parties, including Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge of the Congress, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP's national convener Arvind Kejriwal, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and NCP's Sharad Pawar.

