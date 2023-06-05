Philippine president reappoints former defence minister
Reuters | Manila | Updated: 05-06-2023 16:16 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 16:06 IST
Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr has appointed Gilberto Teodoro as defence minister, the presidential palace said in a statement on Monday.
Teodoro is a former lawmaker in the lower chamber of congress and also served as defence minister under former president Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo.
