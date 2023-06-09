Modi government made false promises to farmers: Mallikarjun Kharge

Taking a jab at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that the Modi government had made false promises to the farmers of the country. Taking to Twitter, the Congress National President on Thursday tweeted that the Modi government made two promises to the farmers of the country.

"The Modi government had made two promises to the farmers of the country - Fixing the MSP at "cost+50 per cent profit". And doubling the income of the farmers of the country by 2022. Both promises turned out to be false," Kharge tweeted. Kharge also claimed that the PR-hungry Modi government, which created the charade of boosting the Minimum Support Price (MSP) on Kharif crops, does not buy crops at MSP at all.

''The PR hungry Modi government, which is pretending to increase the MSP on Kharif crop does not buy crops on MSP at all. The budget for agriculture was cut,'' Kharge tweeted. In the same series of tweets, the Congress National President posted that nine years of the Modi-led government had become a curse for the 62 crore farmers of the country.

Kharge further said that the agriculture budget was cut and that despite the promise of a 1 lakh crore farm Infrastructure Fund, only Rs 12,000 crore was allocated in three years. "The budget for agriculture was cut! Removed the names of 2 crore farmers from the Kisan Samman Nidhi! After announcing the Kharge said that the farm budget was cut and that despite the promise of a 1 lakh crore farm Infrastructure Fund, just Rs 12,000 crore was allocated to it in three years. Infrastructure Fund of 1 lakh crore, only Rs 12,000 crore was given in it in 3 years! 9 years of the Modi government, It has become a curse for 62 crore farmers of the country," Kharge tweeted.

Earlier, the Congress president had claimed that PM Modi makes concessions for big industrialists but mocks his party when it tries to do something for the benefit of the poor. Speaking to media persons in the national capital, the Kharge said, "PM Modi can provide concessions and give other benefits to big industrialists, but he has a lot of a problem whenever we promise to provide something for the benefit of the poor."

Kharge added that while PM Modi talks about devising policies and mobilising steps for the public good, he makes fun of the Congress whenever it tries to do the same. "Whenever PM Modi talks about providing or introducing something in view of public interest, it isn't frowned upon, but whenever Congress mobilizes the resources to provide anything for the benefit of the poor, we are always mocked. The PM doesn't like it when the Congress speaks about the welfare of the society," Kharge said.

The veteran Congress leader claimed further that while it was fine for PM Modi to make concessions for wealthy businessmen and free them of debt, he finds fault with the Congress whenever it tries to help the poor by extending some benefit to them."PM Modi can provide concessions to big industrialists and also relieve them of debts. But when we promise to provide something for the benefit of the poor, the PM has a problem," Kharge added. Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the central government, which celebrated 9 years of power at the Centre, Kharge on Wednesday also claimed the "fire sale" of national assets and PSUs to the PM's "crony capitalist friends" was the "single biggest anti-national act."

Terming the alleged sale of national assets as "destructive loot", the veteran Congress leader claimed that it has taken job opportunities away from the country's poor and people belonging to backward sections, especially SCs, STs, and OBCs.Taking to Twitter, the senior Congress leader posted, "Modi govt's 'Fire Sale' of National Assets & PSUs to its 'Mitr Cronies' is the single biggest 'Anti-National' act! This 'Destructive Loot' is snatching away the job opportunities for India's poor, SCs, STs, and OBCs in the shape of reservations."Taking a dig at the BJP over its celebration of 9 years in power at the Centre on Monday, Kharge claimed that the 9 years at the hustings have done no good to the country other than bring issues such as "inflation, spoilt budget and public loot" to the fore. He alleged further that during its 9 years in power at the Centre, the BJP has plundered public money AND brought all essential commodities under the Goods and Services Tax (GST), adding to the hardships of the common man and affecting the way of life.

The BJP, which recently lost the Karnataka Assembly polls to the Congress, launched a mass contact programme to mark 9 years at the helm at the Centre and raise general awareness of its public welfare schemes and key takeaways of governance with an eye on next year's Lok Sabha elections.BJP leaders, Union ministers and chief ministers of states ruled by the party have taken it upon themselves to highlight the welfarist policies and achievements of the Union government. (ANI)

