Modi govt wrote new definition of development, welfare: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Saturday that the BJP government at the Centre has given a new meaning to development and peoples welfare under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Speaking at a public meeting in Odishas Deogarh to mark nine years of the Modi government, Pradhan said the women of Odisha had benefited the most due to the Centres welfare programmes.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 10-06-2023 20:31 IST | Created: 10-06-2023 20:27 IST
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Saturday that the BJP government at the Centre has given a new meaning to development and people's welfare under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking at a public meeting in Odisha's Deogarh to mark nine years of the Modi government, Pradhan said the women of Odisha had benefited the most due to the Centre's welfare programmes. The women, farmers and the youth of Deogarh have reaped the maximum benefit from these welfare programmes, he noted. The BJP is organising various programmes being attended by its senior leaders across the country as part of a mega public outreach to mark the anniversary.

Pradhan is visiting various districts of Odisha, his home state, as part of the party's month-long exercise.

