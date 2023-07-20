BJP-led NDA steps up Lok Sabha preparations, forms clusters to enhance poll synergy

The meeting of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Tuesday, which was addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, decided on some significant steps towards preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, sources said. They said that NDA led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has formed 10 clusters, each headed by a minister or big leader, who has been entrusted with the responsibility of spearheading the alliance's campaign strategy.

NDA has 38 political parties at present. Sources said that following the initial meeting held in the Parliament today, the Prime Minister outlined a clear roadmap and set ambitious targets for the coalition in the run-up to the 2024 elections. The primary objective is to strengthen the NDA and consolidate its position across the country.

Sources said that 10 ministers leading the respective clusters are expected to play a pivotal role in mobilizing their parties and allies towards a common goal. The alliance aims to harness the strengths of each constituent party and work in tandem to maximize electoral gains. Sources informed that some of the ministers, who would be given responsibility are Anurag Singh Thakur, Pralhad Joshi, Nityanand Rai, Dharmendra Pradhan and Sarbanand Sonowal.

As per the sources, every group would have 35-40 Members of Parliament. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold meetings of each group and the first meeting is to be held on July 25. The sources said that during the meeting, leaders from both the BJP and its allies engaged in constructive discussion on key issues, policy priorities, and possible electoral strategies. The atmosphere was characterized by a sense of unity and determination to present a strong and cohesive front to the electorate, they said.

The sources said that with the formation of these clusters and the allocation of specific responsibilities, the NDA has taken "a proactive step" towards streamlining its campaign efforts. They said that the coalition is committed to presenting a comprehensive and compelling vision for the country's future, addressing various challenges and aspirations of the citizens.

The sources said that BJP-led alliance has started its preparations in earnest to secure a renewed mandate from the electorate in the 2024 polls. (ANI)

