"Government cannot see plight of Manipur people...": Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Thursday reacted to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remark on Manipur ethnic violence in the Lok Sabha a day earlier. Gogoi said that the government cannot see the plight of the Manipur people.

The Congress MP, while speaking to ANI, said, "The government, in its arrogance, cannot see the plight of the people of Manipur". "Entire country knows that Manipur has been bifurcated by the Chief Minister. It is because of the failure of the CM that there have been atrocities against women in the state. Children are forced to reside in relief camps. Even after this, Home Minister Amit Shah gave a clean chit to the CM", Gogoi added.

Notably, Union Home Minister Shah on Wednesday replied during the no-confidence motion debate, which was moved by the MPs of the I.N.D.I.A. delegation against the government. In his over two-hour reply, Shah ruled out a change of guard in Manipur saying that the chief minister was cooperating with the Centre in the efforts to restore peace.

"A state CM needs to be changed when he is not cooperating. This CM is cooperating with the Centre," he said. He also appealed with 'folded hands' for an end to the three-month-long cycle of violence in the state and urged Kuki and Meitei communities to hold talks saying violence cannot be a solution to any problem.

"Come and hold talks. I urge both communities to sit with the Centre and talk to resolve the issue. We do not wish to change the demography. Violence is not a solution to any problem. I assure you that we will bring peace to the state. Politics should not be done on this issue," Amit Shah said. In addition, Congress MP K Suresh also spoke on Shah's remark in the parliament.

Suresh said, "Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke on past incidents. We are discussing the present situation of Manipur. He did not say anything about Manipur or what actions are being taken by Centre for bringing peace and harmony in Manipur..." However, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Jagdambika Pal said that the Union Home Minister spoke on Manipur and replied to the no-confidence motion debate.

"The whole nation is watching how Union Home Minister spoke on Manipur and opposition's no-confidence motion, this shows that though the opposition lacks confidence, people of this country have confidence in the Modi government", said Pal. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to reply to the no-confidence motion debate in the Lok Sabha around 4:00 pm today.

"At around 4 PM this evening, PM @narendramodi will be taking part in the discussion on the Motion of No-Confidence", said a tweet from the Prime Minister's office. Earlier, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also confirmed the same.

The no-confidence motion was moved by the I.N.D.I.A. delegation which aimed at an elaborate discussion on violence-hit Manipur and a statement from PM Modi. A discussion on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government began in the Lok Sabha with Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi initiating the debate.

Gogoi hit out at the government stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has to accept that his double-engine government in Manipur has failed. Significantly, Gaurav Gogoi, son of former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi, represents the Kaliabor constituency from the north-east regoin, Assam, in the Lok Sabha. (ANI)

