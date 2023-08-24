Wagner would be more dangerous under Putin's leadership -Polish PM
The Wagner Group will become an even bigger threat now that it is likely to come under Russian President Vladimir Putin's control following the presumed death of its boss Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Polish prime minister suggested on Thursday. "The Wagner Group comes under Putin's leadership. Let everyone answer the question for themselves - will the threat be bigger or smaller?
Updated: 24-08-2023 16:25 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 16:18 IST
"The Wagner Group comes under Putin's leadership. Let everyone answer the question for themselves - will the threat be bigger or smaller? For me, that's a rhetorical question." Mateusz Morawiecki told a news conference.
