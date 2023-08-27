Cong leader Rameshwar Dudi hospitalised after suffering brain haemorrhage

Senior Congress leader Rameshwar Dudi was on Sunday admitted to a private hospital here after he suffered brain haemorrhage, according to an official statement Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot visited Dudi at the hospital and enquired about his health and wellbeing from doctors, it said.

Dudi, the chairman of the Rajasthan State Agro Industries Development Board, was admitted to the hospital in Jaipur's Mansarovar area earlier in the day after suffering brain haemorrhage, the statement said.

The 60-year-old was the leader of the opposition in the state assembly from 2013 to 2018.

The chief minister also called superintendent of government-run Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital and neurologist, Dr Achal Sharma, and other doctors to the private hospital, and gave detailed instructions to them regarding Dudi's treatment, the statement said.

Revenue Minister Ramlal Jat and Rajasthan Kesh Kala Board chairman Mahendra Gehlot had accompanied Gehlot to the hospital in Mansarovar.

