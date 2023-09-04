Left Menu

Erdogan says Ukraine should soften stance to revive grain deal

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, speaking after meeting counterpart Vladimir Putin in Russia, said on Monday that Ukraine should soften its negotiating position against Russia in talks over reviving a grain export deal. The U.N.- and Turkey-brokered deal guaranteed exports from Ukrainian ports and lasted a year.

Reuters | Istanbul | Updated: 04-09-2023 20:07 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 20:02 IST
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, speaking after meeting counterpart Vladimir Putin in Russia, said on Monday that Ukraine should soften its negotiating position against Russia in talks over reviving a grain export deal. "Ukraine needs to especially soften its approaches in order for it to be possible for joint steps to be taken with Russia," Erdogan told reporters alongside Putin, after the leaders held a meeting in Sochi.

He said more grain needed to be destined for Africa rather than European countries. The U.N.- and Turkey-brokered deal guaranteed exports from Ukrainian ports and lasted a year. But it ended in July when Moscow pulled out complaining that its own food and fertiliser exports faced obstacles.

