Jill Biden positive for COVID, President Biden tests negative - White house
Reuters | Updated: 05-09-2023 06:31 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 06:31 IST
U.S. first lady Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently experiencing mild symptoms, the White House said on Monday.
President Joe Biden was also administered a COVID test Monday evening and he tested negative, the White House said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
