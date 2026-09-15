High-Stakes Diplomacy: U.S. and China on Economic Frontlines

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced plans to meet Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng ahead of anticipated talks between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The key agenda includes discussions on Iran and China's financial involvement with Tehran, following Washington's attempts to sever Iran's access to Western systems.

Amid escalating tensions, Bessent emphasized the importance of forthcoming diplomatic dialogue with China to address ongoing global concerns. Though precise meeting details remain undisclosed, speculation surrounds the interaction between Trump and Xi Jinping, potentially set for September 24 in the U.S., pending official confirmation from China.

Treasury recently heightened efforts with 'Operation Economic Outcast' aiming to isolate Tehran and disrupt its financial operations. This includes sanctions targeting entities in Iran and Russian banks, as well as Chinese refineries. Despite diplomatic strains, China and the U.S. seek mutual understanding and cooperation on trade regulations.