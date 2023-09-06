Left Menu

India-Bharat row: Karnataka CM says emotional issues are brought out ahead of elections

Amid the India-Bharat naming row, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said that as the Lok Sabha elections are approaching, emotional issues are being brought out.Speaking to reporters at Madhugiri in Tumakuru district, he said the Constitution of the country was adopted on November 26, 1949.

PTI | Tumakuru | Updated: 06-09-2023 22:02 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 22:02 IST
India-Bharat row: Karnataka CM says emotional issues are brought out ahead of elections
  • Country:
  • India

Amid the India-Bharat naming row, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said that as the Lok Sabha elections are approaching, emotional issues are being brought out.

Speaking to reporters at Madhugiri in Tumakuru district, he said the Constitution of the country was adopted on November 26, 1949. Since then it is known as India.

The chief minister sought to know the need to change the name of the country now.

''The preamble of the Constitution says 'We the citizens of India'. There is no need to rename India. Emotional issues are being brought out ahead of the elections,'' he pointed out.

He also said that religion does not discriminate, be it Hinduism, Islam, Christianity, Sikhism or Buddhism.

Quoting the saying of 12 century AD social reformer Lord Basaveshwara, Siddaramaiah said, ''Dayave Dharmada Moola'- Kindness is the root of the religion.'' A political storm was kicked off in the country after invitations for a G20 dinner were sent out on behalf of President Droupadi Murmu describing her position as 'President of Bharat' instead of the customary 'President of India'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia; Tonix's long COVID drug fails to meet mid-stage trial goal and more

Health News Roundup: Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia; Tonix...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability concerns; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability c...

 Global
3
FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

 Global
4
3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023