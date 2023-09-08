Left Menu

Not inviting Opposition leaders to G20 reflects govt doesn't value leaders of 60 per cent of India's population: Rahul Gandhi

Interacting with the media at Brussels Press Club in Brussels, Gandhi said the governments action tells about its thinking.It tells you it tells you something, Gandhi said in response to a question.They have decided not to invite the Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge.

PTI | London | Updated: 08-09-2023 15:01 IST | Created: 08-09-2023 15:00 IST
Taking a dig at the government for not inviting Opposition leaders to the G20, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said it shows that the current leadership doesn't value the leaders of 60 per cent of India's population and the people should think about it.

Congress Party chief and the leader of the opposition in Rajya Sabha Kharge has not been invited to the G20 gala dinner being hosted by President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday, media reports said. Interacting with the media at Brussels Press Club in Brussels, Gandhi said the government's action tells about its thinking.

''It tells you it tells you something,'' Gandhi said in response to a question.

''They have decided not to invite the Leader of the Opposition (Mallikarjun Kharge). It tells you it tells you something. It tells you that they don't value the leader of 60% of India's population,'' he said.

''It is something that people should think about why they are feeling the need to do that and what is the type of thinking that goes behind that,'' he said.

Gandhi is currently on a three-nation European tour to Belgium, France and Norway.

He held closed-door meetings with some members of the European Parliament (MEPs) in Brussels on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

