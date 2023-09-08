Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2023 19:17 IST | Created: 08-09-2023 19:17 IST
US President Joe Biden arrives in New Delhi to attend G20 Summit
US President Joe Biden arrived here on Friday to participate in the G20 Summit to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Biden is scheduled to have a bilateral meeting with Modi on Friday itself. During the meeting, the two leaders are likely to review the progress made on the decisions that they took during the prime minister's official state visit to Washington in June.

The US president will follow COVID-19 guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) during his visit for the G20 Summit, the White House has said.

First Lady Jill Biden, 72, tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. President Biden, 80, was tested for the virus both on Monday and Tuesday but his results were negative.

India is set to make a dash for the goal line at the two-day summit starting Saturday in addressing some of the complex global challenges such as concerns of the Global South, consequences of the Ukraine conflict, gloomy economic scenario, and fostering inclusive growth amid a fragmented geopolitical environment.

The G20 member countries represent around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the global trade and about two-thirds of the world population.

The grouping comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union (EU).

