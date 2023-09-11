US Treasury deputy: China's economy facing headwinds, limited US exposure
11-09-2023
U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo on Monday said China's economy is facing "significant" headwinds but has the resources to deal with them short-term, adding that the United States has limited exposure to the Chinese economy.
Longer-term, China faces structural economic issues such as demographics and high debt, Adeyemo told CNN in an interview.
