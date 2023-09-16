Left Menu

Union Home Minister Amit Shah to attend 'Hyderabad Liberation Day' celebration on Sept 17

The saffron party has been fighting for its official celebration by the governments for over two decades now.The saffron party has been critical of the incumbent BRS government for not organising an official function despite being in favour of it during the Telangana statehood agitation.The CPI has been conducting week-long celebrations of Telangana armed struggle contending that the struggle, spearheaded by the Communists, led to the merger of the Nizams Hyderabad State with Indian Union.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-09-2023 12:37 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 12:25 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah to attend 'Hyderabad Liberation Day' celebration on Sept 17
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah would attend the celebration of 'Hyderabad Liberation Day', the day the erstwhile princely state of Hyderabad merged with the Indian Union on September 17, 1948, here on Sunday.

The event, to be held at the Parade Grounds in the city, is being organised by the central government.

Shah had attended the celebration of the day last year as well which was organised officially by the Centre for the first time.

Telangana is set to witness hectic political activity tomorrow.

The Telangana government would organise an official function observing September 17 as 'national integration day'. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is scheduled to attend it.

The Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM would organise a 'Tiranga bike rally' followed by a public meeting Sunday evening to commemorate 'National Integration Day'. Meanwhile, the Congress is holding its Working Committee (CWC) meeting today and an extended working committee meeting on Sunday in the city.

The party would organise a public meeting at Tukkuguda on city outskirts on Sunday evening where the party would announce its 'guarantees' for the coming Assembly polls in Telangana.

September 17 is interpreted differently by different parties in Telangana.

The BJP celebrates the day as 'Telangana liberation day', to commemorate the region’s freedom from erstwhile Nizam rule. The saffron party has been fighting for its official celebration by the governments for over two decades now.

The saffron party has been critical of the incumbent BRS government for not organising an official function despite being in favour of it during the Telangana statehood agitation.

The CPI has been conducting week-long celebrations of 'Telangana armed struggle' contending that the struggle, spearheaded by the Communists, led to the merger of the Nizam's Hyderabad State with Indian Union.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands Asia for Rs 1,494 crore

Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off; US FDA approves GSK's blood cancer therapy and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
4
(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft on Friday

(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023