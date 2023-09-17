Left Menu

Sonia Gandhi announces "six guarantees" ahead of Telangana Assembly polls

Ahead of the Telangana Assembly election that is slated to be held this year, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Sunday announced "six guarantees" adding that it's her dream to see the Congress government in the state. 

ANI | Updated: 17-09-2023 19:37 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 19:36 IST
Sonia Gandhi announces "six guarantees" ahead of Telangana Assembly polls
Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the Telangana Assembly election that is slated to be held this year, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Sunday announced "six guarantees" adding that it's her dream to see the Congress government in the state. "To fulfil the aspiration of the people of Telangana, we (Congress) are announcing six guarantees Mahalakshmi been the first one. We are committed to fulfilling each one of them," Sonia said at a public rally at Vijayabheri Sabha in Tukkuguda.

Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Telangana will go to polls later this year. She further said that 2,500 per month financial assistance will be given to women in Telangana under the Mahalakshmi scheme.

"Rs 2,500 per month financial assistance will be given to women in Telangana under the Mahalakshmi scheme, gas cylinders at Rs 500, and free travel for women in TSRC buses across the state," she added. While concluding her speech, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson further said that I along with my colleagues had the opportunity to be part of the birth of this great state Telangana. Now it is our duty to take it to a new height.

"It has been my dream to see the Congress government in Telangana that will work for all sections of society. Are you all going to give us your support?" she asked the public. Earlier today, the two-day Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in Hyderabad concluded, with party leaders expressing optimism about receiving a "clear mandate" in the upcoming assembly elections in five states.

Congress chief of all poll-bound States has given presentations during the meeting about their strategy and preparations, sources said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
3
Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable development goals

Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable devel...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by October; NASA names chief of UFO research; panel sees no alien evidence and more

Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by Oc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023