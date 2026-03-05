Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Wild Elephant Rampage in Chhattisgarh

A wild elephant killed a paddy procurement centre in-charge in Korba, Chhattisgarh. Rajesh Kumar Singh was trampled to death while trying to fend off the animal. His wife and employees escaped. Forest officials are providing compensation as they urge caution due to continued elephant activity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Korba | Updated: 05-03-2026 16:56 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 16:56 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Wild Elephant Rampage in Chhattisgarh
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, a paddy procurement centre in-charge lost his life after being trampled by a wild elephant. The incident took place early Thursday morning in Kudmura village, catching the victim and his companions unawares.

Rajesh Kumar Singh, aged 55, was stationed overnight at the procurement centre due to recent paddy thefts. Despite efforts to scare away the elephant, Singh was attacked and killed. His wife, Pinki Devi, and others present managed to escape the chaos without harm.

Forest officials have begun the process of compensating the victim's family with Rs 25,000 immediately and the remaining Rs 5.75 lakh following government procedures. The department has urged villagers in the forest division to exercise caution, given ongoing elephant movements in the vicinity.

TRENDING

1
Embassy Office Parks REIT Secures Rs 1,400 Crore in Debenture Issue

Embassy Office Parks REIT Secures Rs 1,400 Crore in Debenture Issue

 India
2
Bottas's Penalty Wiped: Cadillac Enters F1 Spotlight

Bottas's Penalty Wiped: Cadillac Enters F1 Spotlight

 Global
3
Explosive Attack on Tanker Highlights Gulf Tensions

Explosive Attack on Tanker Highlights Gulf Tensions

 Iraq
4
An Iranian government agency says at least 1,230 people have been killed in the war, reports AP.

An Iranian government agency says at least 1,230 people have been killed in ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026