Tragedy Strikes: Wild Elephant Rampage in Chhattisgarh

In a tragic incident in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, a paddy procurement centre in-charge lost his life after being trampled by a wild elephant. The incident took place early Thursday morning in Kudmura village, catching the victim and his companions unawares.

Rajesh Kumar Singh, aged 55, was stationed overnight at the procurement centre due to recent paddy thefts. Despite efforts to scare away the elephant, Singh was attacked and killed. His wife, Pinki Devi, and others present managed to escape the chaos without harm.

Forest officials have begun the process of compensating the victim's family with Rs 25,000 immediately and the remaining Rs 5.75 lakh following government procedures. The department has urged villagers in the forest division to exercise caution, given ongoing elephant movements in the vicinity.