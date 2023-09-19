Commit to preserving constitutional values: Kharge

Left Menu

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday said parliamentarians should commit to preserving constitutional values and ideals.Speaking at a function held in the Central Hall of Parliament to commemorate the rich legacy of the Parliament of India, the Congress president recalled that the meetings of the Constituent Assembly were held in the chamber.Kharge also said the collective efforts of parliamentarians have formed a sound foundation for Indias growth as a nation.The success of the institution lies in the upholding of constitutional values and ideals.

19-09-2023
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday said parliamentarians should commit to preserving constitutional values and ideals.

Speaking at a function held in the Central Hall of Parliament to commemorate the rich legacy of the Parliament of India, the Congress president recalled that the meetings of the Constituent Assembly were held in the chamber.

Kharge also said the collective efforts of parliamentarians have formed a sound foundation for India's growth as a nation.

''The success of the institution lies in the upholding of constitutional values and ideals. The idea that institutions are sacrosanct and essential for success is a fundamental principle in governance and development,'' he said.

''We should commit to preserving constitutional values and parliamentary traditions as the country moves ahead... Forgetting our political parties, we should be one to build the nation, protect the nation, Constitution and democracy. This must be our aim,'' Kharge added.

The Congress leader also remembered contributions made by Dr Rajendra Prasad, the first President of India, Jawaharlal Nehru, the first prime minister, and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the first home minister and Dr BR Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution.

He paid tributes to GV Mavlankar and S Radhakrishnan, and remembered the collective contribution of the members of the Constituent Assembly, the provisional Parliament and all subsequent Lok Sabha.

Kharge also thanked PM Modi for remembering Nehru in his speech in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

''This Central Hall was witness to Pt. Nehru's 'Tryst With Destiny' speech, and yesterday, the prime minister also mentioned this in his speech. I am thankful to you that you remembered the historic speech,'' he said.

Members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on Tuesday gathered at the historic Central Hall of the old Parliament building for the function.

