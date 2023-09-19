Himachal: Sukhwinder Sukhu engages in a heated debate with Jairam Thakur in Monsoon Session 

In a fierce attack against the Opposition, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Sukhu said that the previous Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has sold the rights of the state by signing an MoU in the energy sector during the investors meet. "The previous government has sold the rights of Himachal by signing an MoU in the energy sector during the investor's meet. The future generations were not going to get anything from the MOUs that were signed. The royalty clause in the contract signed with the public sector undertaking SJVNL (Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam) was removed," the Chief Minister said during the second day of the Monsoon Session in the assembly.

Taking the names of Sainj, Luhri and Dhaula Siddh, Sunni projects, Sukhu said, "The condition for getting the project back to Himachal after 40 years was also removed." "By changing the energy policy, provision of four per cent free electricity was made for the first 10 years of the construction of the project. Eight per cent free electricity will be available for 10 to 25 years. Provision of 12 per cent free power for 25 to 40 years," Sukhu said adding that the previous government tried to play with the interests of the people of the state.

On the Opposition's question about closing the institutes, the Chief Minister said, "The previous Jai Ram government opened institutes without thinking and without staff and basic infrastructure." Sukhu added that the present government will open the institute after making all the provisions as per the need.

Discussion on disaster continued under Rule 102 on the second day of the assembly session. Meanwhile, a round of questions and answers went on in the House between the ruling party and the opposition. There were heated arguments in the House ranging from compassionate employee issues to the closure of institutions and energy policy. In the session, a question was raised on behalf of Paonta Sahib MLA Sukhram Chaudhary as to how many new MoUs for hydel projects have been signed from January 1 to August 31.

In response to the Chief Minister's verbal attack on energy policy, Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said, "The language used by the Chief Minister in the House was not correct. The opposition will answer this. Jai Ram Thakur countered saying that it was not the BJP but the Congress which has sold the interests of Himachal Pradesh.

"It is not BJP but Congress which has sold the interests of Himachal Pradesh. The Congress government which calls the BJP a 'thug' is a bigger 'thug'," the former Chief Minister said. Hitting back at the Congress on 'institutions' opened by the BJP, Thakur said. "The institutions which were opened were done on the demand of public representatives."

"There are many such institutions which were opened by the government during your time but were not started. Many institutions in Himachal were functional for only eight months and officers were sitting in those offices," Thakur said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)