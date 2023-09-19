Left Menu

Allow states to decide on quantum of reservation, says TN CM

Tamil Nadu, for instance, had a maximum of 69 per cent reservation and it should not be capped at 50 per cent, the Chief Minister said virtually addressing the second All India Federation for Social Justice, New Delhi.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 19-09-2023 20:59 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 20:59 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday opposed limiting reservation to 50 per cent in employment and education and demanded that the respective states be allowed to decide on the quantum of quota. Tamil Nadu, for instance, had a maximum of 69 per cent reservation and it should not be capped at 50 per cent, the Chief Minister said virtually addressing the second All India Federation for Social Justice, New Delhi. Hence, based on the population of the deserving sections, the states should be allowed to decide on the quantum of quota, the president of the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu said. He accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of not properly implementing the reservation policy.

