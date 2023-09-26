Left Menu

BJP presents 400 page 'Chargesheet' against Chhattisgarh govt

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sambit Patra in a scathing attack on Congress led Chhattisgarh government has released a 400 pages’ allegation diary named ‘Kathghare mein Congres.”

BJP leader Sambit Patra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Sambit Patra in a scathing attack on Congress led Chhattisgarh government has released a 400 pages' allegation diary (chargesheet) named 'Kathghare mein Congres." Sambit Patra in a press conference said "As you all know there is election in 5 state. Like always congress is beating drums of false promises. Today we will show them mirror. I am carrying this allegation binder of 400 pages. There are 316 promises that Rahul Gandhi has made which Congress government has not fulfilled in Chhattisgarh" he said.

"PM Modi started a scheme for farmers to get Rs 6000 per year – 'Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana'. Lakhs of farmers have been registered from Chhattisgarh but their verification has not been done by the state government, that is why lakhs of farmers are deprived of this scheme today" Patra added. "Modi ji wants to give and the farmers wants to take but Congress ensure that the money does not reach them. This is a government of scams," he further said.

Patra further mentioned scams under the Congress government in Chhattisgarh mentioning the cess collected during Covid. "Scams worth crores have taken place under the Congress government in Chhattisgarh. Mining mafia and criminals are given free run under Congress government in the state. Where is the cess collected during the COVID? No action has been taken in several rape cases under the Congress government in Chhattisgarh," Sambit Patra said.

"I want to ask Rahul Gandhi where is the cess collected during the COVID pandemic? No action has been taken in several rape cases under the Congress government in Chhattisgarh. Mining mafia and criminals are given free run under Congress government in the state," he added. BJP spokesperson, Sambit Patra also mentioned Central schemes which did not reach the public.

"Regarding PM Aawas Yojana, it has to be said with great sadness that there are 16 lakh residents who have been deprived of this scheme by the 'Thagesh government.' Congress is working hand in glove with Naxalities. You remember what work Modi ji has done to eliminate Naxalites," Sambit Patra said. "They blocked Central schemes in Chhattisgarh. Congress stood against anti-conversion law. They have betrayed the people of Chhattisgarh. The anti-conversion law brought by BJP was not aimed at destroying the society, its objective was to preserve our tribal people, their culture, their thoughts, their values," Patra added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

