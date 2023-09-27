Left Menu

TMC slams Madhya Pradesh govt over rape of 12-year-old girl

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 27-09-2023 15:14 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 15:05 IST
TMC slams Madhya Pradesh govt over rape of 12-year-old girl
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Trinamool Congress on Wednesday slammed the Madhya Pradesh BJP government over the rape of a 12-year-old girl and said although the issue of women's empowerment finds special mention in speeches by leaders of the saffron party, cases of violence against women continue to haunt the country.

The girl was found bleeding on a street in Ujjain city of Madhya Pradesh on September 25, and her medical examination confirmed that she had been raped, police said.

The girl probably hails from Uttar Pradesh, but her identity is yet to be established as she is not able to tell her name and address to police properly, an official said.

''The dismal state of women's safety in BJP-ruled states shocks the nation yet again! In Madhya Pradesh, a 12-year-old girl, who had been sexually assaulted and was in a state of distress with visible injuries, was found seeking assistance on the streets of Badnagar Road,'' the AITC posted on X.

''While 'Nari Shakti' finds a special mention in PM @narendramodi's speeches, the reality shows how spine-chilling cases of VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN continue to haunt our country. CM @ChouhanShivraj's INABILITY to secure the lives of our women speaks volumes about his priorities!'' it added.

Reacting to the allegations, West Bengal BJP unit said the TMC should first look into its backyard as the state has one of the most dismal track records regarding women's safety and law and order issues.

''The TMC should not speak about women's safety and security in other states. First, it should concentrate on the law and order situation in Bengal. Incidents of rapes and atrocities against women are rampant in the state,'' BJP state spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Omicron subvariant BA.5 more virulent, study in mice finds

Omicron subvariant BA.5 more virulent, study in mice finds

 India
2
Biden headed to Michigan to join the auto workers picket line

Biden headed to Michigan to join the auto workers picket line

 United States
3
Electronica India And Productronica India shine the spotlight on the Indian electronics industry with unprecedented participation in Bengaluru

Electronica India And Productronica India shine the spotlight on the Indian ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: UK's Gatwick limits flights after illnesses cause staff shortages; Novo Nordisk and Valo to research cardiometabolic treatments and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Gatwick limits flights after illnesses cause staff...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023