"65 pc BRS MLAs facing anti incumbency in Telangana": BJP leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy

BJP leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy on Wednesday said that 65 percent of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLAs are facing anti incumbency in their constituencies adding that people will vote BJP to power in the upcoming state Assembly election.

ANI | Updated: 28-09-2023 07:48 IST | Created: 28-09-2023 07:48 IST
BJP leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
BJP leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy on Wednesday said that 65 per cent of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLAs are facing anti incumbency in their constituencies adding that the people will vote BJP to power in the upcoming state Assembly election. Speaking to ANI, Marri Shashidhar Reddy said," The fact is, in the survey done recently shows the highest anti incumbency is against KCR. Apart from that almost 65 per cent of the BRS MLAs have the anti-Incumbency. They should start looking at what they have done. How they have duped the people of Telangana. The kind of corruption they are involved in. People will teach them a lesson. and vote us to power."

Earlier Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson NV Subhash on Tuesday launched a scathing attack at the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and his son KT Rama Rao questioning over their contributions to the state. Speaking to ANI, NV Subhash said," What has KCR and KTR done for the Telangana in last nine years? When PM Modi is giving funds to the state you divert them. All funds are diverted so that you can get a certain kickback."

"You cannot conduct even an exam. State PCS has been postponed or scrapped 17 times. 30 lakh youth of the state are looking for government jobs. You don't allot lands for the development projects to the Centre. Many of the projects in the state are pending due to this," he added. PM Modi is scheduled to address a public meeting to be organised by BJP at Mahabubnagar on October 1 ahead of the Assembly elections that are slated this year.

Telangana is set to witness a triangular contest between the BJP, the ruling BRS and the Congress. The Telangana election will serve as a litmus test for the BJP-led NDA and the INDIA alliance before the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha elections.Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram will also go to polls later this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

