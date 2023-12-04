Left Menu

Owaisi thanks voters after AIMIM secures win in 7 seats, says party will be constructive opposition

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday thanked people for electing seven of the party candidates in the recently concluded Telagnana assembly polls. The All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen AIMIM, continued to hold sway over its traditional bastion of the Old City of Hyderabad as it retained the seven seats held by it in the outgoing Telangana Assembly.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-12-2023 09:14 IST | Created: 04-12-2023 09:14 IST
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday thanked people for electing seven of the party candidates in the recently concluded Telagnana assembly polls. In post on "X", he also congratulated the Congress party, which is set to form the government in Telangana. "I thank the people of #Hyderabad for trusting AIMIM again in our 7 constituencies. Inshallah, we will strengthen our grassroots work and ensure that Majlis's legacy is taken forward. I would also like to thank all our party functionaries for their hard work. My best wishes are with Congress party. AIMIM will continue its role as a constructive opposition," Owais said. The All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), continued to hold sway over its traditional bastion of the Old City of Hyderabad as it retained the seven seats held by it in the outgoing Telangana Assembly. The AIMIM candidates won from seven out of the nine seats it contested in the Assembly elections. The party which held these seven segments in the outgoing assembly, has been winning from these seats since 2009.

Akbaruddin Owaisi, younger brother of the Hyderabad MP, registered an emphatic win in Chandrayangutta seat, his sixth in a row since 1999, with a margin of 81,660 votes.

