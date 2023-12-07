Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2023
PM Modi given standing ovation at BJP Parliamentary Party meeting for assembly poll success
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was given a standing ovation at the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting on Thursday following the party's stupendous win in three assembly polls.

Party MPs raised slogans lauding his leadership as senior leaders, including BJP president J P Nadda, felicitated Modi at the first meeting of the BJP Parliamentary Party in Parliament's Winter Session.

The BJP scored a thumping win over the Congress in the assembly polls to three states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. Modi's leadership has been cited as the primary reason for its big win.

The Congress snatched power from the BRS in Telangana where the BJP's vote share and tally rose.

The BJP Parliamentary Party, which includes all its Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members, generally meets every week during sessions.

In the meetings, its leaders, including Modi, speak on different issues germane to the agenda in Parliament and also to its organisational and political campaigns.

