Russian court extends custody of nationalist Igor Girkin by six months
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 07-12-2023 19:06 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 18:17 IST
Russian nationalist Igor Girkin, who had said he wanted to challenge Vladimir Putin in a presidential election in March, had his pre-trial detention extended for six months on Thursday, a Moscow court said.
Girkin is accused of "public calls to commit extremist activity".
