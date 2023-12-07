Vasundhara Raje leaves the residence of JP Nadda as suspense over Rajasthan CM continues

Amid the continuing suspense over who the BJP top brass turns to as its chief ministerial candidate for Rajasthan, after the party returned to the helm on the back of a landslide mandate, former Rajasthan Chief Minister and BJP leader Vasundhara Raje left from the residence of BJP national president JP Nadda, in the national capital. The BJP, which wrested Rajasthan from the Congress, winning 115 of the 199 seats for which polling was conducted on November 25, is yet to pick its chief ministerial candidate for the state.

Vasundhara Raje, a two-time chief minister of the state; Diya Kumari, who has been elected MLA from Vidyadhar Nagar; Mahat Balak Nath, who won from the Tijara constituency; and Rajyavarardhan Singh Rathore, who won from the Jhotwara constituency, are believed to be among the top contenders for the post. The BJP swept the Hindi heartland on the counting day for four states that polled for their assemblies last month.

The BJP, with its stunning mandates in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, stumped not just their rivals but also some pollsters who had predicted tight races in these states. In Rajasthan, the vote count painted a starkly different picture from what some of the pollsters had predicted, with the BJP poised to form the government, winning 115 seats, and the Congress trailing at 69 seats. (ANI)

