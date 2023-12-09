BSP suspends Danish Ali for engaging in anti-party activities, latter denies allegations

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) suspended MP Danish Ali on Saturday for engaging in anti-party activities. However, Ali has denied the allegations, stating that he never indulged in anti-party activities.

The party, earlier in the day, wrote a letter to MP Danish Ali. "You have been told several times not to comment or act, which goes against the policies, ideologies, and discipline of the party. Despite this, you have been acting against the party," the letter read.

"It is important to remind you that till 2018, you were working as a member of Dewe Gowdaji's Janata Party and actively participated in the Karnataka assembly polls, which were fought by the BSP and the Janata Party together in an alliance. After the results of the Karnataka assembly polls, you were given the ticket as a BSP candidate from the Amroha assembly constituency at the request of Dewe Gowdaji. Before this, Dewe Gowdaji had assured that you would follow all the policies and directions given by the party and act in tune with the interests of the party. You also repeated the same," it added. "However, having forgotten the assurance, you are swamped with anti-party activities. Hence, you are suspended from the membership of the party in the interest of it, with an immediate effect", it further said.

Meanwhile, responding to the allegations, Danish Ali said, "I attempted, with all my dedication and hard work, to strengthen the Bahujan Samaj Party and never indulged in any anti-party activities. The people of Amroha are witnesses to the same. I definitely stood against the BJP's 'anti-people' policies and will keep doing this". "Around 4:30 p.m., I got information from my party's office that the Bahujan Samaj Party has suspended me for engaging in anti-party activities. I will forever be grateful to Sister Mayawati for she helped me become a Lok Sabha member by giving me the party ticket," he added.

Danish Ali further said that the decision of the party was "unfortunate". "Sister Mayawati also appointed me as the leader of the party's parliamentary committee. I have always received her love and support. Her today's decision was indeed 'unfortunate'", said the BSP MP.

"I raised my voice against a few industrialists looting the money of the public and will keep doing this, as it is an act of true public service. If this is a crime, I've surely done it. I am ready to face the punishment. I want to assure the people of Amroha that I will always be there to serve them," he added. Ali is a Lok Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh's Amroha.

Earlier, BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri's derogatory remarks against Danish Ali in the Lok Sabha triggered a huge political firestorm, with the BSP member threatening to quit Parliament if action was not taken against Bidhuri. The entire opposition also extended its support to Ali, as some called the comments "hate speech.".

Several opposition MPs condemned Bidhuri's statement, calling it 'shameful' and 'derogatory'. BSP Chief Mayawati also came out in support of her party MP. A few BJP members had also accused Danish Ali of making a running commentary during his speech. BJP MP Nishikant Dubey had accused the BSP MP of instigating Bidhuri and making "derogatory remarks" against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri and BSP's Danish Ali presented their arguments on Thursday before the Privileges Committee of the Lok Sabha, which is looking into complaints of "abusive" and inappropriate remarks during a discussion in the special session of Parliament. The decision followed Danish Ali's walkout of the lower house with other MPs of the INDIA bloc after Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra was expelled on Friday following a discussion on the report of the Ethics Committee in the 'cash for query' that was tabled in the House.

Extending support to the opposition MPs of the INDIA bloc, he said, "If you have a brute majority, that doesn't mean you will expel the MPs from the opposition parties". Meanwhile, other MPs of the BSP remained seated in parliament. Ali has been actively engaging with the INDIA bloc MPs in targeting the central government over several issues. However, BSP Supremo Mayawati has maintained a distance from the mega alliance. (ANI)

