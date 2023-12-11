Left Menu

Ukraine minister: No green light for EU membership talks would be 'devastating'

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 11-12-2023 14:12 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 14:10 IST
Dmytro Kuleba Image Credit: Wikipedia
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Monday it would be "devastating" for both Ukraine and the European Union if EU leaders do not give his country the green light for membership talks at a summit later this week.

"I cannot imagine, I don't even want to talk about the devastating consequences that will occur shall the (European) Council fail to make this decision," Kuleba told reporters as he arrived for a meeting with EU foreign ministers in Brussels.

