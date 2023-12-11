Ukraine minister: No green light for EU membership talks would be 'devastating'
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 11-12-2023 14:12 IST
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Monday it would be "devastating" for both Ukraine and the European Union if EU leaders do not give his country the green light for membership talks at a summit later this week.
"I cannot imagine, I don't even want to talk about the devastating consequences that will occur shall the (European) Council fail to make this decision," Kuleba told reporters as he arrived for a meeting with EU foreign ministers in Brussels.
