Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi's absence at Cong govt's first anniversary celebrations leaves big question: Bindal

Sukhu had claimed that Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who had reached Shimla on Sunday, and Rahul Gandhi would be present at the event.A press note issued later said that central Congress leadership would attend the event.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 11-12-2023 22:02 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 21:44 IST
Priyanka Gandhi's absence at Cong govt's first anniversary celebrations leaves big question: Bindal
File photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's absence from the celebrations marking the completion of the Congress government's one year in office raises a big question, Himachal Pradesh BJP president Rajiv Bindal alleged on Monday.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had personally announced that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge as well as party leaders Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi would attend the rally on the government's first anniversary in Dharamshala but she stayed away from the celebrations despite being in Shimla, he told PTI.

“The people thought that Priyanka Gandhi would come and they would get the answer to when the ten guarantees, promised on the eve of the last assembly polls held in November 2022, would be fulfilled,” Bindal said. “Claiming that Gandhi had promised to give one lakh jobs in the first cabinet, maintaining that about 70,000 posts are vacant and 30,000 would be generated,” he added. Priyanka Gandhi skipping the programme indicates that either she is unhappy with the Congress government's working or there is some disagreement with the dispensation and the organisation, he claimed. No member of the Gandhi family or the central leaders were present at the rally barring party in-charge for the state Rajiv Shukla. Sukhu had claimed that Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who had reached Shimla on Sunday, and Rahul Gandhi would be present at the event.

A press note issued later said that central Congress leadership would attend the event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
RHI Magnesita eyes USD 1 bn revenues from India, Middle East, Africa region: CEO Stefan Borgas

RHI Magnesita eyes USD 1 bn revenues from India, Middle East, Africa region:...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion bans; Texas Supreme Court temporarily blocks woman from emergency abortion and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion b...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion bans; Gaza health situation is 'catastrophic': WHO chief and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion b...

 Global
4
Bangladesh opposition party holds protest as it boycotts January 7 national election amid violence

Bangladesh opposition party holds protest as it boycotts January 7 national ...

 Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023