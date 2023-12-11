Priyanka Gandhi's absence at Cong govt's first anniversary celebrations leaves big question: Bindal

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's absence from the celebrations marking the completion of the Congress government's one year in office raises a big question, Himachal Pradesh BJP president Rajiv Bindal alleged on Monday.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had personally announced that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge as well as party leaders Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi would attend the rally on the government's first anniversary in Dharamshala but she stayed away from the celebrations despite being in Shimla, he told PTI.

“The people thought that Priyanka Gandhi would come and they would get the answer to when the ten guarantees, promised on the eve of the last assembly polls held in November 2022, would be fulfilled,” Bindal said. “Claiming that Gandhi had promised to give one lakh jobs in the first cabinet, maintaining that about 70,000 posts are vacant and 30,000 would be generated,” he added. Priyanka Gandhi skipping the programme indicates that either she is unhappy with the Congress government's working or there is some disagreement with the dispensation and the organisation, he claimed. No member of the Gandhi family or the central leaders were present at the rally barring party in-charge for the state Rajiv Shukla. Sukhu had claimed that Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who had reached Shimla on Sunday, and Rahul Gandhi would be present at the event.

A press note issued later said that central Congress leadership would attend the event.

