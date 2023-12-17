Left Menu

Necessary that citizens remain healthy for India to become 3rd largest economy: V-P Dhankhar

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 17-12-2023 16:36 IST | Created: 17-12-2023 16:06 IST
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar. (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
India will become the world's third largest economic superpower in the next four-five years leaving behind Germany and Japan, but to achieve that the citizens of the country must remain healthy, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Sunday.

Addressing the inaugural function of the two-day Atal Swasthya Mela here, Dhankhar also fondly remembered former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, saying he remained firm on principles and handled sensitive issues with care.

Talking about the country's progress, Dhankhar said India's economy has overtaken those of Canada, France and the UK.

''Today, we are the fifth superpower in the world in terms of economy. In the coming four-five years, Japan and Germany will also be behind us, and India is going to be the third largest (economic) superpower in the world!'' he said.

''For all this, it is necessary that we remain healthy. No matter how much talent, ability and skill you have, if you are not healthy you will not be able to do anything,'' he said.

He said former prime minister Vajpayee would been very proud seeing where India has reached today.

Dhankhar, who also served as a Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs in the Chandra Shekhar ministry from 1990 to 1991, remembered his association with the former prime minister during that time.

''In 1990, I was a minister at the Centre. Our government had the support of the Bharatiya Janata Party. I had the privilege of visiting the European Parliament as a minister. I got the company of honourable Atal-ji for 15 days in Europe. I am missing Atalji a lot. I miss him a lot and I definitely miss him today,'' he said. A lot of attention has been given to health in our Vedas and Shastras, the vice president said.

In her address, Governor Anandiben Patel emphasised on cleanliness and advised people to stay healthy.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, former Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, MP Sudhanshu Trivedi and organiser Neeraj Singh welcomed Dhankhar.

Neeraj Singh, son of Defence Minister and Lucknow MP Rajnath Singh, in his welcome speech highlighted the works done by Dhankhar. Neeraj Singh has been organising Atal Swasthya Mela since 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

