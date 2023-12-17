Tusk's meeting with Baltic leaders cancelled as Estonia PM has COVID

Estonia's prime minister has tested positive for COVID, leading to the cancellation of Sunday's meeting between the leaders of the Baltic states and Poland's new prime minister, Donald Tusk, the Polish government said on X.

Tusk had said he would meet the leaders in Estonia, including Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, to discuss the Ukraine war and safe borders.

