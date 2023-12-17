Tusk's meeting with Baltic leaders cancelled as Estonia PM has COVID
Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 17-12-2023 17:27 IST | Created: 17-12-2023 16:28 IST
- Country:
- Poland
Estonia's prime minister has tested positive for COVID, leading to the cancellation of Sunday's meeting between the leaders of the Baltic states and Poland's new prime minister, Donald Tusk, the Polish government said on X.
Tusk had said he would meet the leaders in Estonia, including Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, to discuss the Ukraine war and safe borders.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tusk
- Ukraine
- Baltic
- Polish
- Estonia
- COVID
- Donald Tusk
- Kaja Kallas
- Poland
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine to open crossing for lorries on Monday to unblock Polish border
First lorries pass through new Ukraine crossing at Polish border
Being overweight hampers body's immune response to Covid infection: Study
EU laws protect Polish central bank chief, ECB's Lagarde says
UK, Finland, Estonia practise subsea infrastructure protection in Baltic Sea