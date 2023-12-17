Left Menu

Tusk's meeting with Baltic leaders cancelled as Estonia PM has COVID

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 17-12-2023 17:27 IST | Created: 17-12-2023 16:28 IST
Tusk's meeting with Baltic leaders cancelled as Estonia PM has COVID
Donald Tusk Image Credit: Twitter (@eucopresident)
  • Country:
  • Poland

Estonia's prime minister has tested positive for COVID, leading to the cancellation of Sunday's meeting between the leaders of the Baltic states and Poland's new prime minister, Donald Tusk, the Polish government said on X.

Tusk had said he would meet the leaders in Estonia, including Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, to discuss the Ukraine war and safe borders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages to train TN women on banking services

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages to train TN women on banking services

 India
2
61 migrants drown in shipwreck off coast of Libya

61 migrants drown in shipwreck off coast of Libya

 Libya
3
Reliance biggest wealth creator, Adani Enterprises top all-round wealthcreator: Study

Reliance biggest wealth creator, Adani Enterprises top all-round wealthcreat...

 India
4
Golf-PGA Tour still aims to meet deadline for Saudi alliance, says Woods

Golf-PGA Tour still aims to meet deadline for Saudi alliance, says Woods

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023