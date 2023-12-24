MP: Jitu Patwari holds meeting with Congress workers; builds up strategy for LS polls

The newly elected Congress's Madhya Pradesh Chief, Jitu Patwari, held a meeting with party workers on Sunday to decide the strategy for the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls. Deliberations were made on how to strengthen the organisation ahead of the general assembly polls.

The party's state chief, Patwari, also instructed the workers on how to reach out to the public. The party leadership, earlier this month, removed Kamal Nath as its Madhya Pradesh chief and appointed Congress leader Jitu Patwari in his place.

The election results in four states, especially the losses in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, came as a huge blow to the Congress's hopes for 2024, as it is now out of power across a vast swathe of the Hindi heartland. In Rajasthan, the vote count painted a starkly different picture to what some of the pollsters had predicted, with the BJP poised to form the government, winning 115 seats, and the Congress trailing at 69 seats. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is also leaving no stone unturned for the upcoming polls. The party has set a target of achieving a 50 per cent vote share. Along with this, the party will start cluster meetings after January 15 and Yuva Morcha will hold 5000 conferences across the country.

The two-day meeting of BJP national office-bearers concluded on Saturday. In this meeting, the BJP has set a target of achieving a 50 per cent vote share in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Along with this, the party will run a campaign across the country to connect with new voters. The BJP will organise programmes at booth level to connect with new voters. According to sources, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has asked all the officials in the meeting to ensure a bumper victory margin in the Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)