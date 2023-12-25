PM Modi interacts with Christian community on Christmas; eminent people hail his vision for country

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday attended a programme on Christmas Day and met members of the Christian community on the auspicious occasion, stating that the festive season unites the nation as one and brings together every citizen. PM Modi extended his greetings to the people of the world and to the Christian community on Christmas and recalled his meeting with Pope Francis in Vatican City in 2021, stating that it was a "very memorable moment."

After interacting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the eminent people from the Christian community expressed their happiness and said that our country could be the leading country in the world under PM Modi's leadership. Sunny Joseph, Administrator of Christ University expressed great delight upon the opportunity and said that his vision for the future and his message have uplifted everyone's spirits.

Cardinal Oswald Gracias, Cardinal of the Roman Catholic Church of India and Archbishop of Bombay, who has also served as a member of the Pope's Council of the Cardinal Advisers, thanked the Prime Minister for his presence on the occasion. "Our country could be the leading country in the world," Cardinal Oswald Gracias said.

Cardinal Oswald Gracias thanked PM Modi for his efforts towards the country, the Christian community and the world. Archbishop Anil Couto, the Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Delhi thanked the Prime Minister for organizing the Christmas celebrations at his residence which signifies that it is not just a celebration of the Christian community but a national feast.

"Wonderful vision of Prime Minister Modi, 'Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas'. At the international stage, our Prime Minister is giving such a leadership which is recognised by leaders around the world," Archbishop Anil Couto said. John Varghese, Principal St. Stephen's College, Delhi, as a representative of the education community, commended the Prime Minister's vision, determination and large-heartedness as reflected in the new National Education Policy and other policies as well.

Meanwhile, St. Stephen's College Principal John Varghese said that the benchmark is being set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "The benchmark is continuously pegged higher and that is amazing not only for our institutions, not only for our students but for all of India and if India wins, the world wins," he said.

Muthoot Group Deputy MD George M. George said that PM Modi has played a very pivotal role. "I believe he has played a very pivotal role, as there have been so many changes that have happened. We all, not just the Christian community, are happy to see and have a promise to see a better future," he added.

Alukkas Joy Verghese, Chairman of Joyalukkas Group admired the Prime Minister's down-to-earth, simple and friendly personality. "I was surprised to see PM Modi, as he is very simple and very friendly. He is not a normal person. He is working day and night," he added.

Actor Dino Morea lauded the Prime Minister's contribution towards the development of India and said that the country along with its people is moving in the right direction. QS Corporate Regional Director Ashwin Fernandes said that "the Prime Minister's leadership has been magnanimous throughout the world. It has created a huge appeal for India."

Meanwhile, Second Secretary of the Embassy of the Holy See, Kevin J. Kimtis, said, "Prime Minister Modi clearly is a man dedicated to Indians that all Indians feel as a family." Bishop Simon John expressed his happiness at calling the Christian community to his residence for the first time.

"I am very happy that PM Modi called the Christian community to his residence for the first time," he added. Ashwin Jerome Fernandes, Regional Director, Africa, Middle East and South Asia at QS Quacquarelli Symonds said that PM Modi's leadership has been magnanimous throughout the world and created a huge appeal for India.

Apollo 24*7 CEO Antony Jacob said that PM Modi is a very friendly and kind-hearted human being. "I see Mr Modi as such a great, good and kind-hearted human being. The very fact that he volunteered himself to come and mix with everybody," Jacob said.

Alexander George, Joint MD, Muthoot Group highlighted the Prime Minister's pivotal role in the transformation of the nation as witnessed not just by the Christian Community but every community in India, and the promise for a better future. Kurian Varghese, an NRI businessman from Bahrain highlighted the Prime Minister's efforts to create a positive outlook for India not just in Gulf countries but all over the world.

Calling the Prime Minister a great leader, athlete Anju Bobby George praised the Prime Minister's zeal for promoting sports. "I think in the near future, we will be at the top," she said. Yakub Mathew, MD, Wells Fargo Bank, Delhi, hailed the Prime Minister's leadership style, where he demands change

Noting the tradition of giving gifts on Christmas, the Prime Minister stressed gifting a better planet to the coming generations. "Sustainability is the need of today's time", PM Modi said underlining that living a sustainable lifestyle is the central message of Mission LiFE, an international movement being led by India.

He reiterated that the campaign inspires pro-planet people to adopt a pro-planet lifestyle. He mentioned reusing and recycling, using biodegradable materials, adopting millets, and buying products with a minimal carbon footprint.

He expressed his belief that the socially conscious Christian community can play a major role in this mission. "My greetings to the people of the world and to the Christian community on the occasion of Christmas... It is pleasant for me that on such a special and sacred day, all of you have come to my residence," he said.

The Prime Minister said he and Pope Francis discussed issues like social harmony, global brotherhood and climate change to make the world a better place. "A few years ago, I had the opportunity to meet the Holy Pope. It was indeed a very memorable moment for me. To make the world a better place, we discussed issues like social harmony, global brotherhood, climate change and inclusive development," he said.

PM Modi said all religious texts focus on knowing the ultimate truth. PM Modi attended a programme on Christmas day and met the members of the Christian community on the auspicious occasion.

Christmas is observed to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ. Carol singing, dazzling Christmas lights, and decked-out Christmas trees entice folks to join in the celebrations on December 25. (ANI)

